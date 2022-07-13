Michigan gets commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

Michigan has received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, who is the highest-rated recruit in the Wolverines’ 2023 class.

Etta, out of Coleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. He is rated the nation’s No. 8 defensive lineman by 247Sports Composite.

He also had offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Stanford, and Oklahoma, among others. Etta, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder made an official visit to Michigan last month.

Michigan now has 11 commitments to the 2023 class.