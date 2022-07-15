Michigan football adds international prospect Aymeric Koumba to 2023 recruiting class

Aymeric Koumba, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman from France, has committed to Michigan’s 2023 class. He made the announcement Friday on social media.

Michigan saw Koumba at a camp this summer during a PPI DreamChasers Tour event, which exposes international players to American programs. This is how Michigan found defensive lineman Julius Welschof.

Koumba had offers from Vanderbilt and Colorado, among others. He is not rated by recruiting services yet.

Michigan now has 12 commits in its 2023 class.