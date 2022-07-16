Michigan gets commit from German defensive lineman

Michigan football has received commitments from international players on consecutive days as defensive lineman Manuel Beigel from Germany announced his decision Saturday to join the 2024 class.

French edge rusher Aymeric Koumba revealed his 2023 commitment to the Wolverines on Friday.

Beigel, 6-foot-5, 282 pounds, is now the second German native on the team, joining senior defensive lineman Julius Welschof. Beigel will attend Choate Rosemary in Connecticut for his final two years of high school.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me with my dreams coming from Germany to the USA,” Beigel, who also had an offer from Central Michigan, wrote on Twitter.

He is Michigan’s second commitment to the 2024 class He had not yet been ranked by recruiting services.