Jim Harbaugh on Michigan's QB battle: 'The best player is going to play'

Indianapolis — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took the podium at Big Ten media days with the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten championship banner hanging in Lucas Oil Stadium just to his left.

While the big question here on Tuesday at the two-day kickoff event is how the Michigan quarterback competition between Cade McNamara, last year's starter, and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will play out, Harbaugh first spoke about his team. He said the players have not had a sense of entitlement since the 12-2 season that included Michigan's first win over Ohio State since 2011 and the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004.

He listed what he hopes the team achieves this season.

“Our goals would be to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten championship and win the national championship,” Harbaugh said. “Those are our four goals.”

As far as the quarterbacks, the competition begins Aug. 3 when preseason camp opens. McCarthy did not throw during spring practice because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder, but he is prepared to challenge McNamara for the starting job.

Harbaugh said both players had “phenomenal seasons” last year and that “the best player is going to play.”

“Cade McNamara is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job,” Harbaugh said. “J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job.”

