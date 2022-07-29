M Den unveils Michigan football trading cards in latest NIL effort

New officially licensed Michigan football trading cards are the latest name, image, likeness (NIL) collaboration of Valiant Management and The M Den to offer financial benefits to all of the players.

A 10-pack of cards is $16.95 and the majority of profits will go to a pool that will be equally distributed among all of the players, according to Valiant Management founder Jared Wangler. The cards, revealed Friday, currently are on pre-order through the M Den website with expected delivery in late August from the M Den.

Last year, Valiant and the M Den worked together to unveil official Michigan jerseys with player names and numbers with a significant portion of jerseys-sale profits going to those players.

The trading cards feature members from the 2022 football roster. There will be limited-edition autographed cards in some of the packs.

In an interesting twist, Wangler said that eventually they’d like to add former Michigan players into the set.

