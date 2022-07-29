WOLVERINES

M Den unveils Michigan football trading cards in latest NIL effort

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
New officially licensed Michigan football trading cards are the latest name, image, likeness (NIL) collaboration of Valiant Management and The M Den to offer financial benefits to all of the players.

A 10-pack of cards is $16.95 and the majority of profits will go to a pool that will be equally distributed among all of the players, according to Valiant Management founder Jared Wangler. The cards, revealed Friday, currently are on pre-order through the M Den website with expected delivery in late August from the M Den.

Last year, Valiant and the M Den worked together to unveil official Michigan jerseys with player names and numbers with a significant portion of jerseys-sale profits going to those players.

The trading cards feature members from the 2022 football roster. There will be limited-edition autographed cards in some of the packs.

In an interesting twist, Wangler said that eventually they’d like to add former Michigan players into the set.

