Michigan picks up commitment from four-star offensive lineman Evan Link

Michigan has landed four-star offensive lineman Evan Link.

Link, who announced his commitment Monday morning on social media, is the 13th player in Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder from Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) College High chose Michigan over Penn State and Stanford.

“First and foremost I would like to thank every coach that believed in me and my abilities on the field,” Link wrote in his commitment post on Twitter. “It has been an amazing process but in the end I have to make a decision.”

Link reportedly made an unofficial two-day visit to Michigan last weekend. He is the No. 27-ranked offensive tackle in the nation and No. 3 overall player from his state, according to the 247Sports composite.

He joins Amir Herring, a four-star recruit from West Bloomfield, as the offensive linemen so far in this class.

