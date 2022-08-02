Report raises concerns about coach Mel Pearson, 'culture and operation' of Michigan hockey

A report obtained by The Detroit News details allegations against Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson and issues in the program that "require attention."

The 70-page report was issued by the Washington D.C.-based WilmerHale law firm.

Pearson, who's been the head coach at Michigan since 2017, was accused of retaining employees who had "contemporaneous knowledge of sexual conduct committed by former University physician Dr. Robert Anderson," mistreating women associated with the program, violating the university's COVID-19 safety protocols, and "retaliation against and unfair treatment of student athletes."

The report concludes that "multiple instances" have been identified in which "team leadership acted unprofessionally — especially in interactions with female staff members and in treatment of student athletes" but that Pearson did not directly violate Michigan's policy on sexual and gender-based misconduct, saying, "we do have concerns about the culture and operation of the men's hockey program."

Rick Bancroft, former director of hockey operations who retired from his position at Michigan in late June, is alleged in the report to have discriminated against female staffers and also allegedly knew about the Anderson's sexual misconduct.

"These issues facing the hockey program require attention," the report reads. "Despite prior efforts to assess and respond to allegations regarding the culture of the program, additional work remains to be done.

"Specifically, the University should review whether Respondent’s (Pearson) conduct violates other University policies, including but not limited to Standard Practice Guide 601.90, Protection from Retaliation. In addition, the Athletic Department should take steps to address a number of issues discussed in this report, including (1) the mistreatment of female staff members by Mr. Bancroft; (2) Respondent’s inability or unwillingness to hold Mr. Bancroft accountable for his conduct; (3) pervasive fears among both student athletes and staff members of retaliation by Respondent for raising issues; and (4) inconsistencies in Respondent’s recollection, perception, and/or characterization of key incidents and issues as compared with other participants."

The complainant in the report is Steve Shields, a former Wolverine goalkeeper who served as a volunteer director of player development for the program. Shields issued a complaint to the Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office (ECRT), which then referred the investigation to WilmerHale, according to the report.

WilmerHale is a Washington D.C.-based law firm which also investigated allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Anderson earlier this year.

Pearson, 63, led the Wolverines to a Frozen Four appearance this year. His original five-year deal expired at the end of April, but he has continued to work as Michigan's head hockey coach.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has not yet weighed in on the hockey investigation. He attended the Frozen Four and after Michigan's loss to eventual national champion Denver stood outside the Wolverines’ locker room. When approached by The Detroit News for comment on Pearson’s contract status, he shook his head indicating he would not be discussing the situation.

“He’ll be fine,” Manuel said of Pearson as he walked away.

On Tuesday, a Michigan spokesperson said Pearson is still the university's hockey coach.

Staff writer Angelique S. Chengelis contributed to this report.

