Michigan names Brandon Naurato interim hockey coach

Brandon Naurato, a former Michigan hockey player and assistant on the staff last season, has been named interim head coach for the upcoming season.

The announcement was made by Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Naurato takes over the program after Mel Pearson, who coached Michigan the last five seasons, was not retained, it was announced Friday by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. The decision came just days after the revelation of allegations made against Pearson and “cultural issues” identified in the program that “require attention” in a 70-page report from Washington D.C.-based WilmerHale law firm.

Pearson’s original five-year contract expired May 1, just more than three weeks after he had taken his team to the NCAA Frozen Four, the program’s second appearance under his watch. Pearson, 63, had worked the last three months, until last Friday, as an at-will employee.

Naurato, 37, is a native of Livonia and played for Michigan from 2006-2009 and participated in the NCAA Tournament those four seasons. Before become an assistant coach last year, Naurato spent three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant. He worked with both the Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staffs.

"I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey," Naurato said in a release from the UM athletic department. "I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff."

Manuel could eventually retain Naurato as head coach or conduct a national search. A decision needed to be made quickly, as the season begins Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against Windsor before the start of the regular season Oct. 7-8 at home against Lindenwood.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year," Manuel said in a statement. "I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership."

Along with running all prospect development for Detroit during the summer, Naurato owns and manages Naurato Consulting, where he has enrolled more than 170 junior, college and professional players over the past two years. He also spent seven years as the owner and director of Total Package Hockey in Detroit where he started the first online hockey academy in the United States.

NHL players who have worked with Naurato include Zach Werenski, Quinn Hughes, Dylan Larkin, Jacob Trouba, Jack Hughes, Kyle Connor, JT Compher and Andrew Copp.

achenglelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis