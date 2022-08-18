Michigan adds grad-transfer DE Eyabi Anoma, a former 5-star recruit

Michigan has added graduate transfer Eyabi Anoma, a top-rated defensive end coming out of high school in 2018 who has been at Alabama, then Houston and Tennessee-Martin.

Anoma’s name appeared in the University of Michigan directory as a student in the School of Social Work on Wednesday, and his status as a graduate transfer was confirmed to The Detroit News early Thursday by Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf. It is unclear whether Anoma will be immediately eligible for the Wolverines, whose season opens Sept. 3 against Colorado State.

He was a five-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, a school that has produced several current Michigan players, including running back Blake Corum and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. Michigan associate head football coach Biff Poggi had been St. Frances' head coach.

Anoma shared a message Thursday morning on Twitter about his latest move, saying he is grateful for “all the positive and negative remarks” and is dedicating the rest of his football career to his grandmother.

“She would have been happy I graduated and turned things around,” Anoma wrote.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Anoma began his career at Alabama in 2018 and appeared in six games as a freshman. He had nine tackles and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team. Before the 2019 season, he was no longer on the roster, and Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters Anoma had been “dismissed by the university” but could not say more.

He then transferred to Houston and sat out the 2019 season per NCAA rules, but was dismissed in February 2020 for violating team rules. He never played a game for Houston. Anoma then moved to Tennessee-Martin, an FCS program, in June 2020. At that time, Anoma shared a note of apology on social media.

“I’m learning every day that every action has a consequence, and it is my responsibility to decide whether or not my actions will be positive or negative,” he wrote. “I can only take things one day at a time … I want to say thank you to my supporters and family for not giving up on me when things started to get difficult.”

Last season at UT-Martin, Anoma had 36 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and six sacks.