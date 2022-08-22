UM outdoor hockey game in Cleveland highlights Big Ten schedule

Detroit News

Michigan's outdoor hockey game against Ohio State highlighted the release of the Big Ten conference schedule on Monday.

The "Faceoff on the Lake" will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Feb. 18 and marks Michigan's first outdoor game since 2019 when Michigan-Notre Dame met at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The Wolverines beat the Fighting Irish 4-2 behind a 30-save performance from goalie Hayden Lavigne and improved to 4-3-1 in outdoor games.

Michigan hockey schedule

Michigan's Duel in the D game against Michigan State is Feb. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. The teams will meet Feb. 10 in East Lansing.

The Wolverines and Spartans will also play a home-and-home series in December. They'll face off at Munn Arena on Dec. 9 and return to Yost Arena on Dec. 10.

Michigan State, under new head coach Adam Nightingale, will open the season against Bowling Green Oct. 7-8 before hosting UMass-Lowell and Long Island in back-to-back weeks as a warm up for early Big Ten action.

MSU will then begin conference play for a series at Notre Dame Oct. 28-29 and host Wisconsin (Nov. 4-5) and Ohio State (Nov. 10-11).

Big Ten tournament

►The Big Ten tournament will feature a three-weekend format with all games taking place on the campus of the higher-seeded teams.

►The tournament will open March 3-5 with three best-of-three quarterfinal series, as the second-, third- and fourth-seeded teams will each host a series.

►The top-seeded team will have a bye to the single-elimination semifinals, which are scheduled for March 11.

►The highest-seeded team remaining after the semifinals will host a championship game scheduled for Saturday, March 18.