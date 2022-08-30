ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit sees value in 'different' approach to Michigan quarterback battle

Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback at Ohio State and he’s been a longtime college football analyst, a focal point of ESPN’s GameDay crew.

From his vantage outside looking in and having played the position in college, Herbstreit said he appreciates Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s decision to carry the quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy into the season.

McNamara, who helped lead the team to a 12-2 season and Big Ten title last year and recently was voted a captain, will start Saturday’s opener against Colorado State and McCarthy, the five-star recruit who was backup and saw playing time last season as a freshman, will start the night game against Hawaii on Sept. 10.

Harbaugh revealed this plan late Saturday night and said Monday during his weekly news conference that the alternating starts could go beyond Week 2. He said this is not a "demotion for Cade McNamara. It is a promotion for J.J., based on what he's been able to do."

Herbstreit, who answered questions Tuesday on an ESPN conference call, said Harbaugh’s “different” approach to the quarterback competition gives each a chance to get into the flow of a game versus alternating them quarter by quarter or series by series. It also allows them to handle the ups and downs of a game, like throwing an interception and being able to stay in the game and work through it.

“A guy that played quarterback, I think he understands the importance of rhythm,” Herbstreit said of Harbaugh, the former Michigan and NFL quarterback. “And as a guy who played quarterback, I can really appreciate that that's the opportunity that's being provided to me. Whereas, if it's every other series, there's a little bit of a tendency to make sure you don't make a mistake or you're looking over your shoulder.”

Herbstreit made a case for both quarterbacks and admitted he feels “bad” for McNamara, but understands the potential for McCarthy to elevate the offense with his mobility and big arm.

“Cade McNamara seemed to be the guy and big part of the glue of that team last year and the run that they had,” Herbstreit said. “Is he ever one day gonna go to the (NFL) combine at Indy and wow everybody was with what he has to offer? I don't necessarily think that's maybe his future. But is he a guy that knows how to run that system, and avoids mistakes. It's kind of like old reliable back there.

“But we all know J.J. McCarthy was highly touted. We saw him play last year, and I think his skill set is a runner-thrower, and with Cade, it's more of a thrower. So there's probably a tendency to think, ‘Man, we know Cade what he can do and we love him, we love his experience and his leadership. But J.J. might be able to take us to another level and open up the playbook that much more because of what he can do. So let's give them both a game and kind of see how things go and we'll go from there.’ I understand it, but if you're Cade, you're probably a little disappointed that the younger guy’s getting that opportunity after the year he had last year.”

