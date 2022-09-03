Disruptive defense paves the way for Michigan in season-opening romp

Ann Arbor — Just before the start of preseason camp, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh referred to a “no-star” defense on his team.

That was not meant as a slight. In fact, quite the opposite.

With the departures of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who last season combined for 25 sacks, including Hutchinson’s program single-season record 14, the big question heading into the season was how would they possibly replace that production?

While the quarterback situation involving Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been the fascination heading into the season — and even during the season opener — the defense was versatile, aggressive and disruptive in a 51-7 blowout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

BOX SCORE: No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Keep in mind, of course, to temper the enthusiasm about the defense considering that Colorado State is playing for a new coach, Jay Norvell, started an inexperienced redshirt freshman quarterback Clay Millen and entered the game enormous underdogs. But for a first start of the no-star defense, this was solid. Michigan had seven sacks, put Millen under constant pressure, recorded an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown all while holding the Rams to 219 total yards. Colorado State ended the shutout with 8:59 left in the game.

But let’s be honest, there’s been so much focus this offseason on the quarterback situation, and rightfully so. Harbaugh last week outlined his plan with the quarterbacks after describing the competition between the two as “neck-and-neck” and said they’ll continue to compete into the season. McNamara got the Game 1 start and McCarthy will get the start next week in the night game against Hawaii.

McNamara looked sluggish early and was 1-for-5 for 61, his only competition a 61-yard touchdown to Roman Wilson. He finished 9-for-18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown and was replaced late in the third quarter by McCarthy, who was an immediate spark, especially with his legs.

Before McCarthy was replaced with just under eight minutes left by Alan Bowman, he completed all four of his passes for 30 yards and had three carries for 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.

The Wolverines built a 23-0 lead in the first half with Blake Corum adding a touchdown, and Jake Moody, the Lou Groza winner last year, going 3-for-3 on field goals. While Moody was perfect on his attempts, Michigan was not sharp in the red zone those three drives. The Wolverines were stalled at the Rams’ 13-, 8- and 16-yard lines in the first half to set up the Moody kicks. Michigan was 1-for-6 on third down in the first half.

In the second half, DJ Turner scored on a fumble return, McCarthy had his touchdown run, Donovan Edwards ran for a 1-yard score and freshman Alex Orji took the direct snap and went 4 yards for the game’s final score.

Michigan did have some injury challenges on the offensive line.

Sherrone Moore has spoken all offseason about having a starting six on the offensive line with Karsen Barnhart as the swing player able to move around and play any spot. Moore also has been pleased with the depth.

Barnhart got the start in the season opener filling in for injured left tackle Ryan Hayes. Barnhart had been competing with Trente Jones at right tackle during the spring and preseason camp. Entering this game, Barnhart had made seven starts, with four at left tackle and two at left guard.

Trevor Keegan started at left guard in the opener, next to center Olu Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer making his first start at Michigan, right guard Zak Zinter and Jones at right tackle.

But that changed on the second to last play of the first quarter. Barnhart appeared to injure his right ankle and left the game. Keegan moved to left tackle with Giovanni El-Hadi coming in at left guard.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green missed the game with a minor “soft tissue” injury. Harbaugh said on his pregame radio show that Hill-Green will return next week against Hawaii.

