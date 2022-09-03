Live updates: Michigan football vs. Colorado State

What will Michigan do for an encore?

Coming off a successful season where they won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines are aiming higher and are out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke.

They’ll get their first opportunity to do so in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State, a team that has plenty of new faces on its roster and is led by new coach Jay Norvell.

Much of the attention, though, will likely focus on quarterback Cade McNamara, who will get the first crack at making his case to hold onto the starting job in a competition against J.J. McCarthy, and on a Michigan defense that must replace several key pieces under new coordinator Jesse Minter.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan vs. Colorado State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ABC/950

► Records: Season opener for both teams

► Series: Michigan leads 1-0

► Line: Michigan by 30½