Amanda Chidester joins Michigan softball coaching staff

Amanda Chidester, an Olympian and two-time Big Ten Softball Player of the Year, has joined first-year head coach Bonnie Tholl’s staff.

Tholl was recently named head coach after nearly three decades working with Carol Hutchins, who retired as the sport’s winningest coach after a 38-year head-coaching career at Michigan. The addition of Chidester, an Allen Park native, was announced Tuesday and rounds out Tholl’s staff.

"As a former Michigan captain, 'Chiddy' has a true passion for Michigan and a clear vision for what this program stands for,” Tholl said in a release. “She will elevate the play and competitiveness of our players immediately. Sharing her experiences as an Olympian, professional player and NCAA All-American will add great value to Michigan softball."

Chidester said a week ago, shortly after Hutchins surprised the softball world by her decision to retire, she didn’t know her next career step would be coaching.

“But when your dream job is offered to you, you have to take it,” Chidester said in the release. “I can't wait to share my knowledge and experiences from the last 10 years of playing both internationally and professionally with Team 46, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

During her Michigan career (2009-12), Chidester was a two-time All-America selection and the Big Ten’s Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012. In 2020, Chidester and Team USA won an Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo Games. Most recently, she played three seasons of Athletes Unlimited (2020-22).