Brandon Naurato, Michigan interim hockey coach, could earn as much as $300K in next year

Brandon Naurato, named Michigan’s interim hockey coach in early August, could earn a maximum of $300,000 in the next year.

Naurato has an annualized salary of $300,000 and will be paid in equal monthly amounts of $25,000 for the duration of his role as interim head coach, according to a salary letter agreement obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News through an open records request. It was signed Aug. 7 by Naurato and athletic director Warde Manuel.

“Your appointment as the Interim Head Coach will continue until such time as I appoint a new Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach,” Manuel wrote in the letter.

The 37-year-old was elevated from his role as assistant coach to replace Mel Pearson, who coached Michigan the last five seasons but was not retained after working three months as an at-will employee after his contract had expired. Just days after the revelation of allegations made against Pearson and “cultural issues” identified in the program that “require attention” in a 70-page report from Washington D.C.-based WilmerHale law firm, Manuel announced Pearson would not return.

Naurato is a native of Livonia and played for Michigan from 2006-2009. He participated in the NCAA Tournament those four seasons. Before becoming an assistant coach last year, Naurato spent three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant. He worked with both the Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staffs.

In his first season with the Wolverines, he helped the program to the Big Ten Tournament title and the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four.

