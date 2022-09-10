Live updates: Michigan football vs. Hawaii

Michigan enters Week 2 as a massive favorite at home against Hawaii. In fact, it's the largest point spread in Michigan football program history at 51 points. But that's not the biggest story line.

The ongoing quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy could be settled this week. McCarthy will get his first start this time around.

McNamara didn't exactly light it up last week against Colorado State, going 9-for-18 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown. He didn't get a ton of help from his receivers, as there were several drops, but he didn't do a whole lot to separate himself.

McCarthy didn't throw a whole lot — completing all four of his passes — but he did rush three times for 50 yards, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown run. He will presumably get more chances to showcase his arm on Saturday night.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Hawaii at Michigan

► Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: BTN/97.1

► Records: Hawaii 0-2; No. 4 Michigan 1-0

► Line: Michigan by 51½

► Series: Michigan leads 3-0 (Last: Sept. 3, 2016 — (at) Michigan 63, Hawaii 3)