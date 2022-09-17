Live updates: Michigan football vs. UConn

Kickoff

Michigan won the toss and elected to receive. They will get the ball first. Kickoff at 12:08 p.m.

Pregame

Linebacker Nikhail Hill-Green and offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart will also sit this game out.

Running back Donavan Edwards will not dress due to an injury suffered last week against Hawaii. Freshman C.J. Stokes is expected to get more carries.

Michigan enters its final nonconference tune-up with its quarterback battle finally settled.

J.J. McCarthy will make his second consecutive start under center and his first since being named the full-time starter by head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was near perfect last week and will look to stay hot against UConn.

Michigan is heavy favorites once again this week, being favored by a whopping 46 points. The Wolverines didn't quite cover the 51-point spread last week against Hawaii, so place your bets accordingly.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

UConn at Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ABC/97.1

► Line: Michigan by 46

► Records: UConn 1-2; No. 4 Michigan 2-0

► Series: Michigan leads 2-0 (Last time: Sept. 15, 2013 — Michigan 24, (at) Connecticut 21