Michigan-Iowa set for noon kickoff on Oct. 1

Michigan’s road opener at Iowa on Oct. 1 will kick off at noon on FOX, the network announced Monday.

This gives Michigan five noon starts in its first six games. The No. 4 Wolverines will open the Big Ten season Saturday at noon against Maryland at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has back-to-back road games against Iowa and Indiana on Oct. 8, which also is scheduled for noon.

The only other set kickoff time is Michigan’s game at Ohio State, noon on FOX.