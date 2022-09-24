Live updates: Michigan football vs. Maryland
Matthew Scheidel
The Detroit News
It's for real now.
After bulldozing three overmatched opponents (average margin of victory: 49.7 points) during the nonconference slate, Michigan opens Big Ten play today at home against Maryland.
And, though the Wolverines have won nine of 10 in this series − including a 59-18 victory last season − and are 17-point favorites today, the Terrapins do carry a 3-0 record into the contest, averaging 40.3 points per game.
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.
Maryland at Michigan
▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1
▶ Line: Michigan by 17
▶ Records: Maryland 3-0, No. 4 Michigan 3-0
▶ Series: Michigan leads 9-1 (Last game: Nov. 20, 2021 — Michigan 59, (at) Maryland 18)