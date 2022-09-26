Michigan running back Blake Corum earns weekly Big Ten honors

The Detroit News

Michigan running back Blake Corum was named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Wolverines’ 34-27 win over Maryland.

He shared the honor with Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Michigan State.

Corum had a career game with 243 rushing yards on 20 carries for the seventh-best single-game rushing performance in Michigan history. He scored two touchdowns, and his nine this season lead the nation.