Michigan running back Blake Corum earns weekly Big Ten honors

Michigan running back Blake Corum was named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Wolverines’ 34-27 win over Maryland

Michigan running back Blake Corum races 47 yards for a touchdown to ice the victory late in the fourth quarter. Corum had a monster day, rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

He shared the honor with Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Michigan State.

Corum had a career game with 243 rushing yards on 20 carries for the seventh-best single-game rushing performance in Michigan history. He scored two touchdowns, and his nine this season lead the nation.

