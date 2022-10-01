Live updates: Moody hits his second field goal, Michigan leads 13-0 at half

Halftime: Michigan leads Iowa 13-0

Moody hit his second field goal

-Q2 0:09: Moody hits another field goal, this one from 35 yards out and it's 13-0 Michigan.

-Q2 3:30: Iowa's drive stalls after a really bad clipping call that backed them up 15 yards. They have to punt again.

Michigan adds a field goal

-Q2 8:28: Jake Moody sneaks a 44-yarder just inside the left upright and Michigan extends their lead to 10.

End of 1st quarter: Michigan leads 7-0

-Q1 0:28: Iowa was starting to get into a rhythm, but QB Spencer Petras sailed a couple throws and they have to punt.

-Q1 3:07: Michigan's second drive stalls just past midfield and they have to punt it away.

-Q1 8:28: Iowa goes three-and-out on their first drive. They will punt.

Michigan marches down the field

-Q1 9:53: Ronnie Bell scores from 16 yards out on a reverse. 11-play, 75-yard drive for Michigan. They lead 7-0 early.

-Q1 11:07: Michigan having no issue moving the ball against this Iowa defense as they approach the red zone.

Kickoff

Michigan receives the opening kickoff.

Injury designations

RB Donovan Edwards is expected to play after missing the last two games. Offensive Linemen Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart are both with the team, with Keegan going through warmups. TE Erick All will not play, as he did not make the trip to Iowa City.

Pregame

The Wolverines will take the show on the road for the first time this season as they take on Iowa in a rematch of last season's Big Ten championship game.

On paper, Michigan should have a relatively easy time. Iowa has struggled to move the ball and score points at times, even against inferior competition. But Kinnick Stadium is one of those places where weird things always happen. One truly never knows what will go down on any given Saturday in Iowa City.

Blake Corum will look to build off his career day on the ground last weekend against a stout Iowa defense.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Iowa

▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Line: Michigan by 9½

▶ Records: No. 4 Michigan 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten); Iowa 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 43-15-4 (Last game: Big Ten Championship Dec. 4, 2021 — Michigan 42, Iowa 3)