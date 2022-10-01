Wolverines shoot down Hawkeyes, snap Kinnick curse to remain undefeated

Iowa City, Iowa — Recent history showed that top-five teams, including Michigan, have struggled at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium.

Adding to that, the Wolverines had lost their last four games here, dating back to 2009. Despite beating Iowa in a blowout last December in the Big Ten championship game, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sounded the alarm this week, reminding that this is where “top-five teams go to die” and cited the Hawkeyes’ bruising, opportunistic defense.

But this time, No. 4 Michigan overcame the Kinnick ghosts in a 27-14 win despite the Hawkeyes threatening in the second half. The undefeated Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) weren’t perfect, but they scored a touchdown on an efficient opening-game drive and also on their first possession of the second half.

BOX SCORE: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Once again, junior running back Blake Corum carried the offensive load with 29 carries for 133 yards and scored on a 20-yard run with 1:19 left to seal it. Corum, who had a career performance last week with 243 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns, entered the game leading the nation with nine rushing touchdowns and now has 10 this season.

Michigan led 20-0, with touchdowns from receiver Ronnie Bell and running back Donovan Edwards, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games, and two field goals from Jake Moody. The second field goal, a 35-yarder, came after Michigan stalled in the red zone. They were penalized for a delay of game on a third-and-7 with 20 seconds left in the first half and then an incompletion on third-and-long forced the field goal attempt.

The Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) didn’t go away, though. Their offense struggled in the first half, opened the game with a three-and-out and opened the second half with a three-and-out, but they didn’t go away.

This has been a team that knows its flaws. The Iowa offense has been unproductive and the defense has been opportunistic, thriving on turnovers and outscoring the offense in two games.

Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making his first career road start, played efficiently until late in the third quarter. With 3:47 left, he was sacked for a 21-yard loss and fumbled, which was recovered by Edwards. Then, sure-footed Brad Robbins had a 36-yard punt. Iowa had its best field position of the day at the Michigan 44-yard line.

The Hawkeyes marched 44 yards on seven plays and finally got on the board to cut into Michigan’s lead, 20-7, early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan failed to capitalize its next possession and had some questionable play calling on a third-and-1. Iowa loaded the box with nine and McCarthy handed off to Corum, who was thrown down for a 1-yard loss. Robbins had another uncharacteristic punt.

Iowa found its rhythm and quarterback Spencer Petras, who has struggled all season, got things going early connecting with his tight ends for a 10-yard and 34-yard pass plays. The Hawkeyes drove 78 yards on 13 plays and used nearly seven minutes but despite outgaining Michigan 130-62 in the second half at that point, the Wolverines’ defense came through. Iowa turned over the ball on downs with just under six minutes left in the game.

Michigan end Mike Morris was a disruptor for the defense with two sacks.

The Hawkeyes scored with eight seconds left on a 5-yard pass from Petras to tight end Luke Lachey.

Heading into the Wolverines’ first road game at a place that has been known to rattle visiting teams, they felt it imperative to open with a splash to try to neutralize not only the Hawkeyes but the Kinnick Stadium fans.

Michigan had the ball first and produced its most efficient drive of the season — 75 yards, 11 plays with six first downs and using more than five minutes. It culminated with a 16-yard score by Bell.

Perhaps most important was the Wolverines establishing the run working behind the starting offensive line with the return of Trevor Keegan at left guard after missing the last game and portions of the previous two. They gained 51 yards and averaged 7.3 yards a carry, significant considering Iowa entered the game holding teams to an average 73 yards rushing per game and 2.2 yards per carry.

That was the 27th series McCarthy had started and finished and the 17th touchdown he has directed. McCarthy finished the game 18-of-24 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown.

