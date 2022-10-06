Michigan's Hunter Dickinson unanimous pick to preseason All-Big Ten team

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has racked up his share of Big Ten accolades.

On Thursday, the junior center added another when he was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team for the second straight year.

Dickinson was one of 11 players voted to the squad, as chosen by a media panel, and was one of three unanimous selections, along with Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce-Jackson Davis, the conference’s preseason player of the year.

The other players voted in were Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Iowa’s Kris Murray, Michigan State’s Malik Hall, Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.

Dickinson was an All-Big Ten second-team selection last season, when he led the Wolverines in scoring (18.6 points) and rebounding (8.6) for the second straight year.

With the honor, Dickinson joins a short list of Wolverines to earn multiple preseason All-Big Ten selections, along with Maurice Taylor (1996-97), LaVell Blanchard (2001-02), Manny Harris (2009-10) and Caris LeVert (2015-16).

On the women's side, fifth-year senior guard Leigha Brown was named to the 10-member All-Big Ten preseason team by both the coaches and the media for the second consecutive season. Brown earned an All-Big Ten second-team nod last year after averaging 14 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Slam dunks

The Wolverines are bringing back Michigan Madness, which will be held on Oct. 21 at Crisler Center. The event is free and will feature both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The two-hour event will start at 6 p.m. and will include team introductions, a Q&A segment with head coaches Kim Barnes Arico and Juwan Howard and several competitions between the two teams, including a dance-off and 3-point contest. There will also be a dunk contest with select players from the men’s squad.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Parking is also free.

… Michigan’s nonconference game against Central Michigan has been moved up a day and will now be played on Dec. 29th at Crisler Center. Tip time and TV designation is still to be determined.

