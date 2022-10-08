Live updates: Michigan football at Indiana

Michigan heads back out on the road to take on Indiana in Bloomington. The Wolverines will look to avoid losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time since 1987.

Indiana is coming off a road loss to a Nebraska team that has an interim head coach. Before that, it got shellacked on the road at Cincinnati. The Hoosiers also struggled to put away Western Kentucky earlier this year.

If quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum keep playing at a high level, then this should be another easy win for Michigan.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Indiana

▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Line: Michigan by 22½

▶ Records: No. 4 Michigan 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten); Indiana 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 60-10 (Last game — Nov. 6, 2021 (at) Michigan 29, Indiana 7)