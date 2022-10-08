Live updates: Michigan football at Indiana

Matthew Scheidel
The Detroit News
View Comments

Michigan heads back out on the road to take on Indiana in Bloomington. The Wolverines will look to avoid losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time since 1987.

Indiana is coming off a road loss to a Nebraska team that has an interim head coach. Before that, it got shellacked on the road at Cincinnati. The Hoosiers also struggled to put away Western Kentucky earlier this year.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, center, and the Wolverines have dominated the series against Indiana.

If quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum keep playing at a high level, then this should be another easy win for Michigan.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Indiana

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV/radio: FOX/97.1

Line: Michigan by 22½

Records: No. 4 Michigan 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten); Indiana 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten)

Series: Michigan leads 60-10 (Last game — Nov. 6, 2021 (at) Michigan 29, Indiana 7)

View Comments