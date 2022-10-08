Michigan RB coach Mike Hart carted off field after collapsing at Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and left the Memorial Stadium field on a motorized cart during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Indiana.

It is unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground after Indiana made the extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:54 to go in the quarter.

Coaches quickly surrounded Hart, 36, on the sideline while the Michigan players took a knee as they watched the situation unfold.

As he headed toward the locker room on the cart, Hart was moving his head and appeared to be speaking to the cart driver. A source indicated to The News that Hart was being taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.

Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards looked particularly emotional on the sideline and were comforted by staff members.

This was a bit of a homecoming for Hart, who spent four years coaching at Indiana before returning to his alma mater to coach.

