Win for Hart: Wolverines regroup, pull away from Hoosiers for emotional victory

Bloomington, Ind. — Perhaps it was the emotional drain after seeing Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapse on the sideline in the first quarter. But for most of the first half, the Wolverines, it seemed, lost their focus.

Hart, 36, left the Memorial Stadium field on a motorized cart with 4:54 left in the first quarter and was taken to a local hospital to undergo testing. It was unclear what caused his collapse. Players took knees on the field around the sideline as they watched everything unfold. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were consoled on the sideline, but from that point on, the Wolverines looked out of sync the rest of the half.

The No. 4 Wolverines regrouped in the second half after reportedly receiving words of encouragement from Hart to remain unbeaten with a 31-10 win at Indiana on Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 28-of-36 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He connected with Cornelius Johnson for two touchdowns, including a 6-yard reception for Michigan's final score with just under three minutes left. Ronnie Bell had 11 catches for 121 yards, and Corum, who entered the game leading the country in rushing touchdowns and ranked sixth in rushing, had 124 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown, his 11th rushing score this season.

For the Wolverines, it was about taking care of business in their second straight Big Ten road game. They had won 11 of the last 12 at Indiana. The Hoosiers, which entered the game on a two-game losing streak, were hoping to make it two straight wins over the Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers’ lone win in the previous 12 meetings was in 2020, a 38-21 triumph.

Despite the emotional first half, during which right tackle Trente Jones left the game with an apparent injury to his left leg, the Wolverines found their way in the second half.

FOX, which carried the game, reported at halftime that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the team heard from Hart, and he told them he’s fine and not to dwell on him. Harbaugh’s message was to the team was to win this game for Hart.

The Wolverines drove 98 yards on 11 plays their first possession of the second half and regained some of the swagger they had on the game’s opening drive. Indiana, which had built momentum in the second quarter, was held to 41 third-quarter yards.

Bell caught a key 14-yard pass on third down to avoid a three-and-out. There were big plays from receiver Andrel Anthony, a 17-yard reception, followed by an 18-yard run from Corum. Michigan built a 17-10 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to Johnson with 7:39 left in the quarter.

Michigan appeared to be on its way to building a two-touchdown lead its next possession. On a second-and-8, McCarthy was going for Bell in the end zone, but it bounced off his hands and was intercepted.

With 9:43 left in the game, Michigan built a two-score lead, 24-10, on a 9-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

The Wolverines defense took over in the second half. The unit finished with seven sacks, including one by Mike Morris, his fifth of the season, and Rod Moore also had an interception, his second of the season.

They made Indiana pay on two three-and-out drives in the fourth quarter, the first for minus-9 yards and the second for minus-11 yards. The Hoosiers punted on five straight series in the second half and turned the ball over on downs their final possession.

The teams were tied at 10 at halftime. After Michigan opened the game with a scoring drive, including a 50-yard run by Corum, the Wolverines gained 143 yards in the first quarter. But in the second quarter, Michigan mustered 63 yards and was 2-for-3 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth.

Each team had a field-goal attempt blocked in the first half.

