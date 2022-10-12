Michigan's Juwan Howard, Wisconsin's Greg Gard appear to put altercation behind them

Minneapolis — If anyone thought there’s any bad blood between Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

During the Big Ten basketball media day on Wednesday at the Target Center, the two men’s basketball coaches posed for a picture that was tweeted out by the Wisconsin men’s basketball account with the caption: “Making Valentine’s Day date plans.”

Howard and Gard, of course, were at the center of an ugly postgame altercation last season at the Kohl Center. Howard took exception to a late timeout Gard had called and let him know in the postgame handshake line. Gard grabbed Howard’s arm and stopped him from walking by. Things escalated from there as the two coaches exchanged words, the teams started jostling and Howard eventually struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the head.

Howard ended up being fined $40,000 and serving a five-game suspension. Gard was fined $10,000 but wasn’t suspended.

As the photo caption points out, the two teams will square off in Wisconsin on Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. The Wolverines will also host the Badgers in their home finale on Feb. 26.

But when those meetings take place, it appears there won’t be any hard feelings between the two coaches.

