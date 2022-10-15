Live updates: Michigan football vs. Penn State

After being out on the road the past couple weeks, Michigan returns to the Big House for its first real test of the season against 10th-ranked Penn State.

Michigan boasts one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football, but it'll be tested by Penn State's defense, which has allowed just 79.6 rushing yards per game. It could be tough sledding for Blake Corum and Co.

This could very well be J.J. McCarthy's time to shine. Since Penn State is stout against the run, Michigan's offense may have to rely on McCarthy to air it out.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Penn State at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ Line: Michigan by 7

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Records: No. 10 Penn State 5-0 (2-0 BigTen); No. 5 Michigan 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 15-10 (Last game: Nov. 13, 2021 — Michigan 21, (at) Penn State 17)