Michigan assistant Mike Hart returns, resumes coaching duties against Penn State

Ann Arbor — Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, who collapsed early in the game at Indiana last week with what was described as a “medical emergency,” is on the sideline for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Hart has been on the field during pregame warm-ups working with the running backs.

Hart, 36, returned home from a Bloomington, Indiana, hospital last Sunday with his wife, Monique, and family. He rested at home and during the week joined game-planning meetings with the Michigan staff via Zoom.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the NCAA granted a waiver that allowed longtime running backs coach Fred Jackson, now an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, to fill in as running backs coach in Hart’s absence. Jackson had been at Michigan from 1992-2014.

On Friday night, Hart and tight ends coach Grant Newsome attended the Dexter-Saline high school game. Hart was checking in on Dexter running back Cole Cabana, a Michigan 2023 commitment.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis