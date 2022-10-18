Kendrick Bell, brother of UM's Ronnie Bell, commits to Wolverines' 2023 class

Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of Michigan leading receiver and co-captain Ronnie Bell, has committed to Michigan’s 2023 class.

Bell, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and a three-star athlete out of Kansas City Park Hill, announced his commitment Monday night in a social media post. He made an official visit last weekend and is now Michigan’s 15th commitment.

He plays quarterback for Park Hill but likely would play receiver or defensive back in college.

Ronnie Bell, who led Michigan in receiving in 2019 and 2020 and suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 opener, did not have a college football offer and had signed to play basketball at Missouri State when Michigan came calling. Will the second Bell ring true for Michigan? Time will tell.

