Michigan basketball lands commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante

Last week at Big Ten basketball media days, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he wasn’t in a rush to secure commitments for the 2023 recruiting class.

Turns out, Howard and the Wolverines didn’t have to wait much longer, as they landed their first verbal pledge of the cycle from four-star big man Papa Kante on Thursday.

Kante, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center out of South Kent School in Connecticut, announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, which were his other finalists.

Kante, who had been a top target of Michigan’s since he received an offer in December, said his relationship with Howard and the program's family atmosphere tipped the scales in the Wolverines' favor.

“Coach Howard has been recruiting me himself,” Kante told 247Sports last month. “He came up here, didn’t know me but offered me and has been on me since. I visited his school and he’s a good guy who cares about his players.

“They see me as a big-impact freshman by the way I play, move my feet on defense, the energy I bring, and see my offensive skills coming up. Coach Howard was a (versatile big man) and he said he can help me get to the next level.”

Kante, a Senegal native, is the latest recruit from an international background to commit to Michigan during Howard’s tenure, following the likes of Franz Wagner (Germany), Moussa Diabate (France) and Youssef Khayat (Lebanon).

He’s rated the No. 14 center and the No. 108 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

