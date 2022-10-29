Live updates: Michigan State football at Michigan

Well, it's that time of year. The Michigan-Michigan State game is finally here. This time around, it will be preceded by two weeks of trash talk from both sides.

Michigan is heavily favored at home, but history tells us that doesn't necessarily mean anything. Two of the last three times Michigan was the home favorite against MSU (2020, 2017), MSU won. Rivalry games are weird like that.

However, Michigan *is* the far better team on paper. It has the better offensive line, better pass rush, and much better run game and defense overall. It should win this game easily, but that's why they play the games.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan State at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: ABC/760, 950 AM

▶ Records: Michigan State 3-4, 1-3 Big Ten; Michigan 7-0, 4-0

▶ Line: Michigan by 22½

▶ Series: Michigan leads 71-38-5