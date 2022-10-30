Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis inducted into Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame

Ann Arbor — When you’ve been a newspaper beat reporter for more than three decades, there’s not too much that can catch you off guard.

But Angelique S. Chengelis found herself quite surprised at halftime of Saturday night’s Michigan State-Michigan game, when Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced her as the latest addition to the Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame.

Chengelis has been at The Detroit News since 1990, and the Michigan football beat writer since 1992.

“Does that mean you’ll return my calls now?” Chengelis joked to Manuel.

Chengelis, 58, a Cincinnati native who graduated from the University of Cincinnati, first interned at The News after college, before working at the Knoxville Journal from 1987-90. She’s been at The News since, and has covered every major sporting event in Detroit, including Michigan football’s 1997 national championship season.

“It’s so great to have her,” Manuel said. “I don’t always like what Angelique writes, but she’s fair and she’s balanced.”

Chengelis was added to the Michigan Press Box Hall of Fame along with Tara Preston, who’s handled credentials for Michigan football for nearly four decades. Their addition to the Press Box Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Earlier this year, Chengelis was inducted into the University of Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame. In 2018, she was named Michigan Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

