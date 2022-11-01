Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Donovan Edwards' retweet of Kanye West post a 'mistake'

Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who last week retweeted an antisemitic post, later deleted it and issued two apologies, was not punished or suspended because it was a “mistake."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference he knows what kind of person Edwards is, and said he spoke to his teammates and apologized. Edwards played in Michigan's game against Michigan State last Saturday.

“Inadvertent. It was a mistake,” Harbaugh said. “(The situation) was addressed to Donovan. Donovan addressed the team, as well. You refer to a chance for education, that’s something that we’re all about here. To ask me what exactly happened and to define mistake, I can’t do that. I wasn’t there.

“But I did talk to Donovan, I know what’s in his heart, he explained it thoroughly, and publicly explained that. The administration, (athletic director) Warde (Manuel), myself, we both spoke to him. We’re around him every day. We believe him. We understand what he’s about. He made a sincere apology, not only publicly but to our football team, as well. He’s looking at it as a learning experience and a chance for growth, as well.”

On Thursday morning, Edwards, 19, posted an explanation on his Twitter account and called the retweet a “glitch."

"I speak for myself I know what's in my heart,” Edwards wrote in a tweet. “I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion."

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker spoke with Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart last week to discuss Edwards’ retweet of the antisemitic post. Acker last Thursday shared in a Twitter post that Edwards is a “good kid who made a mistake.”

After the season, Edwards and the team will join Acker at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

“And learn firsthand where hate speech leads,” Acker wrote.

In another Twitter post later Thursday, Edwards wrote this situation had been a learning experience.

“I wish and hope that we are able as a society to rise from oppression and not discriminate off race, religion or ethnicity but look beyond into each person's heart and see who they truly are as a human being,” Edwards wrote. “One Love.”

Michigan running back Blake Corum was asked Monday about what Edwards shared with the team.

“He apologized,” Corum said. “He didn't mean anything he said (retweeting the post). We know who Donovan is. He's a good dude. Loves everyone. He got up in front of the team and from the heart said what he said. He apologized because he didn't mean it. If anyone knows Donovan, he's like one of the best dudes I've ever met. The team knew. Outsiders, they blew it up. He apologized for saying the things he said, because they were wrong. But he didn't mean (the retweet).”

