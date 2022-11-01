Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball

Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post.

Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne Catholic, is a four-star recruit who’s considered one of the better shooters in his class. He’s ranked the No. 76 overall prospect and ninth-best at his position, per the 247Sports composite.

“I think at the end of the day Michigan is just the best place for me in terms of both personality, play style, and my end goal of playing and being a prominent guard in the NBA,” Washington told On3.

Washington originally committed to Ohio State in November of 2021 before changing his mind less than a year later. He reopened his recruitment in September, took official visits to Michigan and Wake Forest, and eventually released a top five that also included Dayton, Louisville and Virginia.

Washington described the recruitment process after he decommitted from the Buckeyes as a “roller coaster.” Going through it a second time, he said his focus was finding somewhere he was “meant to be at” and that led him to Ann Arbor, where he’ll join four-star center Papa Kante.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity of playing under someone like Juwan Howard,” Washington told 247Sports. “He cares about the program and knows what it feels like to be a player. I think the brand of Michigan is something you can’t ignore. They’re one of the top basketball universities and legacies of college basketball. On top of that, the culture they have over there just fits me. What they’re about, I’m about and I can’t wait.”

