Gemon Green, Ja'Den McBurrows' availability uncertain for Michigan's game vs. Rutgers

Ann Arbor — It remains unclear whether Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, injured in last Saturday night’s Michigan Stadium tunnel incident after the Michigan-Michigan State game, will be available for the Wolverines matchup at Rutgers this weekend.

Green suffered a concussion and facial cuts and McBurrows a broken nose, and Michigan State has suspended eight players. A police investigation is ongoing and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh this week said there could be criminal charges.

Steve Clinskscale, the Wolverines’ co-defensive coordinator who also coaches the defensive backs, said the team has been focused on helping Green, a starting cornerback, and McBurrows, a reserve, move forward.

“They’re as good as anybody would be in that situation,” Clinkscale said Wednesday to reporters. “Their families are doing a great job. Coach Harbaugh and all the coaches are doing a good job, and the team, of helping those guys through the process.”

He was asked if the two players will be able to travel to Rutgers for Saturday night’s game.

“We’ve just got to keep seeing day-by-day where they progress to,” Clinkscale said.

Clinkscale said he has supported not only the two injured players but the entire defensive backs room.

“I expressed concern,” he said. “I definitely expressed my love and compassion for our guys. We always have each other’s back. They’re like my sons. We’re just going to band together. I know it’s pretty cliché, but that’s all you really can do at this point. We’re going to band together, we’re going to work together, we’re going to move past it right now and focus on the opponent on hand. Those guys, that’s how they would want it.”

