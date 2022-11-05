Live updates: Michigan football at Rutgers

After a big win against its in-state rival, Michigan hits the road to take on Rutgers. It will be the team's second straight primetime game and third this season.

On paper, this should be another easy win. Rutgers is Rutgers, after all. Some people were high on the Scarlet Knights this season, but at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play, that hasn't exactly come to fruition.

Michigan was ranked No. 5 in this season's first College Football Playoff rankings, just missing out on the top four. All it can do to in an attempt to move up in the rankings is continue to win games.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Rutgers

▶ Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

▶ TV/radio: BTN/950 AM

▶ Records: Michigan 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten); Rutgers 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten)

▶ Line: Michigan by 25½