Live updates: Rutgers kicks a FG to make it 14-10

-Q2 10:06: Rutgers goes three and out again.

-Q2 11:38: Michigan's drive stalls as McCarthy's pass is batted down on third down. This time, they get the punt off.

Rutgers adds a FG

-Q2 13:33: Rutgers gets its first offensive points tonight—a 32-yard FG to make it 14-10.

End of 1st quarter: Michigan leads Rutgers 14-7

Michigan punches it in

-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7

Rutgers ties it up with a special teams TD

-Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.

-Q1 8:03: Rutgers goes three-and-out on its first possession.

Michigan strikes first

-Q1 8:47: Michigan scores twice in its first possession. Only difference is the second one wasn't wiped away by a penalty. It took four tries from the one-yard line, but Corum runs it in for his 15th TD of the season. 7-0

Kickoff

Rutgers wins the toss and defers until the second half. Michigan's offense up first.

Injury designations

WR Roman Wilson, OLs Ryan Hayes and Trente Jones, DBs Makari Paige and Ja'Den McBurrows, and LB Jaylen Harrell all did not travel with the team this week.

Pregame

After a big win against its in-state rival, Michigan hits the road to take on Rutgers. It will be the team's second straight primetime game and third this season.

On paper, this should be another easy win. Rutgers is Rutgers, after all. Some people were high on the Scarlet Knights this season, but at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play, that hasn't exactly come to fruition.

Michigan was ranked No. 5 in this season's first College Football Playoff rankings, just missing out on the top four. All it can do to in an attempt to move up in the rankings is continue to win games.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Rutgers

▶ Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

▶ TV/radio: BTN/950 AM

▶ Records: Michigan 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten); Rutgers 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten)

▶ Line: Michigan by 25½