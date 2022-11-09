Michigan moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan is moving up as it makes a bid to return to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are No. 3 in the second installment of the CFP rankings, released Tuesday night, moving up from the No. 5 spot in last week's initial rankings.

Michigan is coming off a 52-17 drubbing of Rutgers, and was helped by losses last weekend from former No. 1 Tennessee and former No. 4 Clemson.

Georgia is the new No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU in the top four.

The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Ohio State stayed at two. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5 and was followed by Oregon from the Pac-12 and LSU, which jumped three spots to seventh after the Tigers knocked off Alabama.

Clemson fell to 10th and Alabama dropped from sixth to ninth after its second loss of the season.

This is the first time since the College Football Playoff rankings began in 2014 that neither Clemson nor Alabama have been ranked in the top six.

There has never been a College Football Playoff without the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, which have combined to win five of the eight CFP championships.

Michigan, which is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, plays host to Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

