Areas around Michigan Stadium tunnel to see more security for football games

Ann Arbor — There will be increased security between the Michigan Stadium field and tunnel entrance for Saturday’s Michigan-Nebraska football game and going forward in response to the tunnel incident following Michigan’s last home game against Michigan State.

Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries and Michigan State suspended eight players while a police investigation of the incident after the game on Oct. 29, which was captured by several video cameras including one by a Detroit News reporter, continues.

Green was in concussion protocol last week and suffered a cut by his right eye, his father, George, told The News, and has hired lawyer Tom Mars. McBurrows suffered a broken nose according to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Green traveled with the team to Rutgers last week but did not play.

Melissa Overton, UM Deputy Chief of Police, told The News on Monday she hoped the results of the investigation might be ready by the end of this week, nearly two weeks after the tunnel incident.

This is the first game at Michigan Stadium, which has one tunnel, since then. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) have reviewed game-day operations on the field and tunnel and also “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan athletic director for external communications and public relations.

“The most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing in areas bordering the tunnel opening to the field so that we can better monitor crowd and participant interactions,” Svoboda said in the statement.

Also, there will be a “more pronounced” gap between Michigan and the visiting team accessing the tunnel at halftime and postgame.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph told reporters Thursday that he and the Cornhusker players are not concerned with the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

“I have faith in the University of Michigan, the administration, that they're going to do everything in their power to make sure we don't have an altercation,” Joseph told reporters. “We have a plan to make sure our team gets in the tunnel and get in there safely. But we're not going there for that. We're not talking about the altercation and what happens in the tunnel. We're going to be professional like we always are, and we're going to get our kids in, and get our kids out. I don't see a problem happening."

The Michigan Stadium tunnel was officially dedicated on Oct. 15 before the Michigan-Penn State game as the “Lloyd Carr Tunnel” to honor the former Michigan coach who led the 1997 team to an undefeated season and the AP national championship.

Videos surfaced at halftime of the game that showed Penn State coach James Franklin becoming irate with security as both teams separate toward their locker rooms on opposite sides at the top of the tunnel. The visiting team is closest to the tunnel, so Penn State entered first, followed by the game officials, then Michigan.

Based on the videos, there was considerable shouting between the teams.

“We're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel,” Franklin told reporters four days after the game at his weekly news conference. “For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth. Get my team, get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room.”

Harbaugh later responded to Franklin’s comments and called Franklin the “ringleader of the whole thing” and referred to it as “whining.”

“All they gotta do is walk into their locker room,” Harbaugh said. “You saw pretty clearly (on the videos) that they completely stopped, they weren’t letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room.”

At halftime of last season’s Michigan-Ohio State game, videos, including one shot by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, that shows the Ohio State players ahead in the tunnel going to their lockers and turning around to look at the Michigan players apparently yelling at them. Before the 2013 Michigan-Ohio State game, the Buckeyes were heading out of their locker room when Michigan players, pounding on the locker room door, emerged and players from both teams began jawing at each other.

