Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class

The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official.

The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.

"Papa and George are tremendous young men who are going to fit into our team and culture with ease," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "They come from wonderful families who we really had a chance to get to know during the recruitment process. Both have a mind and love for the game, developing skill sets and the work ethic we like to see with players in our program."

Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Louisville, Kentucky, is ranked the No. 75 overall recruit in the class and the ninth-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

He averaged 23.9 and 23.4 points, respectively, during his sophomore and junior years at Christian Academy of Louisville. Over that span, he scored 1,346 points, made 136 3-pointers, and shot 91.1% from the free-throw line. He also averaged 13.5 points this past summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with All-Ohio Red.

Washington is set to play his senior season at Chaminade Julienne Catholic in Dayton, Ohio, after his father, George Jr., accepted an assistant coaching position with the Dayton women’s basketball team. Both of his parents also played professionally in Finland.

"George comes from a basketball family,” Howard said. “He has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game, and we can't wait to see him suit up."

Kante, a 6-10 big with a 7-4 wingspan, is ranked the No. 107 overall recruit and 14th-best center in the class. He made his verbal pledge to the Wolverines on Oct. 20, two weeks before Washington committed.

He averaged 15.2 points during his junior year at South Kent Prep School in Connecticut and 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds this past summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with N.Y. Renaissance.

Kante, a Senegal native who moved to the United States in 2019, is the fourth international player Howard has signed during his tenure, along with Franz Wagner (Germany), Moussa Diabate (France) and Youssef Khayat (Lebanon).

"We are looking forward to bringing Papa into the fold," Howard said. "He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away. He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his offensive game will grow. Coach Raphael Chillious runs a great program and is well known for developing his players for that next step."

Howard said he’s unsure if he’ll add another player to the group ahead of the regular signing period, which begins on April 12, 2023. As it stands, the two-member class ranks No. 36 in the nation, per 247Sports.

