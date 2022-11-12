Live updates: Michigan football vs. Nebraska

Michigan will look to keep its undefeated record in tact as it takes on a struggling Nebraska team with an interim head coach.

After it was trailing at halftime last week at Rutgers, Michigan came roaring back with 38 unanswered points in the second half. It'll look to get off to a much better start this time around.

Nebraska is not a good football team. It finally fired head coach Scott Frost in September and it seems to be a program in freefall once again.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Nebraska at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: ABC/97.1 FM

▶ Line: Michigan by 28

▶ Records: Nebraska 3-6 (2-4 Big Ten); No. 3 Michigan 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 6-4-1 (Last game: October 9, 2021 — Michigan 32, (at) Nebraska 29)