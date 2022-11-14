Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard earn weekly Big Ten hoops honors

James Hawkins

The Detroit News

The Wolverines swept the first Big Ten men’s basketball honors of the 2022-23 season.

Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard both got off to strong starts for Michigan and earned recognition as the conference’s player and freshman of the week, respectively, on Monday.

Dickinson turned in a pair of dominant performances during Michigan’s 2-0 start. He tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in the season-opening win over Purdue Fort Wayne and followed with a 31-point, seven-rebound effort against Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

The junior center shot an efficient 78.6% from the field (22-for-28) in the two wins and became the 57th Wolverine in program history to reach 1,000 career points en route to earning the second player of the week honor of his career.

Howard, meanwhile, averaged 15 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds and shot 7-for-17 from 3-point range in his first two games, highlighted by a 21-point outing in the opener.

He’s the first Michigan freshman to receive the weekly accolade since Caleb Houstan (Jan. 24, 2022).