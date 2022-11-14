Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

Associated Press

The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23.

The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36).

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (3-0) beat then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56 last week, setting up the showdown with Stanford.

It will be the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 and the seventh time it has happened in November. The last 1-2 matchup was also South Carolina-Stanford with the Gamecocks beating the Cardinal by four points last Dec. 21, rallying from an 18-point deficit. The No. 1 team holds a 39-23 advantage in the meetings.

Before Sunday’s game, Dawn Staley’s squad will play at Clemson on Thursday. Stanford hosts Cal Poly on Wednesday night.

Ohio State made the biggest leap in the new poll, climbing six spots to No. 8 after upending then-No. 5 Tennessee in its season-opener last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th.

Louisville and Iowa State were sixth and seventh while North Carolina State and Notre Dame round out the top 10.

Villanova entered the rankings for the first time since 2018 at No. 24 after knocking off then-No. 24 Princeton. The Tigers fell out of the poll. Utah came in at No. 25, replacing 23rd-ranked South Dakota State, which lost to Creighton.

Associated Press Top 25 women

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 2-0 750 1 2. Stanford 4-0 716 2 3. Texas 1-0 660 3 4. Iowa 3-0 637 4 5. UConn 0-0 614 6 6. Louisville 3-0 580 7 7. Iowa St. 2-0 543 8 8. Ohio St. 2-0 509 14 9. Notre Dame 2-0 493 9 10. NC State 3-0 478 10 11. Tennessee 1-1 441 5 12. Indiana 2-0 415 11 13. North Carolina 2-0 413 12 14. Virginia Tech 2-0 369 13 15. LSU 3-0 336 16 16. Oklahoma 2-0 310 15 17. Baylor 2-0 275 18 18. Arizona 2-0 243 19 19. Maryland 2-1 219 17 20. Creighton 2-0 187 21 21. Oregon 2-0 180 20 22. Nebraska 2-0 91 22 23. Michigan 2-0 73 25 24. Villanova 2-0 60 - 25. Utah 3-0 40 -

Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.