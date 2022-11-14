Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23.
The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36).
South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
The Gamecocks (3-0) beat then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56 last week, setting up the showdown with Stanford.
It will be the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 and the seventh time it has happened in November. The last 1-2 matchup was also South Carolina-Stanford with the Gamecocks beating the Cardinal by four points last Dec. 21, rallying from an 18-point deficit. The No. 1 team holds a 39-23 advantage in the meetings.
Before Sunday’s game, Dawn Staley’s squad will play at Clemson on Thursday. Stanford hosts Cal Poly on Wednesday night.
Ohio State made the biggest leap in the new poll, climbing six spots to No. 8 after upending then-No. 5 Tennessee in its season-opener last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th.
Louisville and Iowa State were sixth and seventh while North Carolina State and Notre Dame round out the top 10.
Villanova entered the rankings for the first time since 2018 at No. 24 after knocking off then-No. 24 Princeton. The Tigers fell out of the poll. Utah came in at No. 25, replacing 23rd-ranked South Dakota State, which lost to Creighton.
Associated Press Top 25 women
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|2-0
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|4-0
|716
|2
|3. Texas
|1-0
|660
|3
|4. Iowa
|3-0
|637
|4
|5. UConn
|0-0
|614
|6
|6. Louisville
|3-0
|580
|7
|7. Iowa St.
|2-0
|543
|8
|8. Ohio St.
|2-0
|509
|14
|9. Notre Dame
|2-0
|493
|9
|10. NC State
|3-0
|478
|10
|11. Tennessee
|1-1
|441
|5
|12. Indiana
|2-0
|415
|11
|13. North Carolina
|2-0
|413
|12
|14. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|369
|13
|15. LSU
|3-0
|336
|16
|16. Oklahoma
|2-0
|310
|15
|17. Baylor
|2-0
|275
|18
|18. Arizona
|2-0
|243
|19
|19. Maryland
|2-1
|219
|17
|20. Creighton
|2-0
|187
|21
|21. Oregon
|2-0
|180
|20
|22. Nebraska
|2-0
|91
|22
|23. Michigan
|2-0
|73
|25
|24. Villanova
|2-0
|60
|-
|25. Utah
|3-0
|40
|-
Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.