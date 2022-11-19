Live updates: Michigan scores on opening drive

By Dana Wakiji

Special to The Detroit News

Illinois goes 3-and-out

10:02 1Q: Chase Brown was banged up last week but is playing. He got just one yard on the Illini's opening drive, which was 3-and-out.

Corum gets first touchdown of the day, Michigan up 7-0

11:28 1Q: Well, that didn't take long. Blake Corum set the tone for the drive by starting with a 37-yard run. He completed the seven-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. J.J. McCarthy had completions to three different receivers.

Pre-game injury updates

The finest Michigan beat writer, Angelique Chengelis, is reporting that running back Donovan Edwards, who left last week's game against Nebraska in the second quarter, is not in uniform today but is on the sideline as the team goes through warmups.

Angelique also says left guard Trevor Keegan is out for a second straight week with an undisclosed injury so Gio El-Hadi will make his second straight start and third of the season. Receiver/returner A.J. Henning is also out.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who missed the Nebraska game, is going through warmups.

It is the game before THE GAME and it marks the final game of the season at Michigan Stadium, which will be an important event for the seniors.

The 7-3 Illini are looking to bounce back after two straight losses, while the 10-0 Wolverines are looking to stay perfect.

Illinois has only allowed two 100-yard rushers this season, but Blake Corum has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven straight games. One would imagine that Corum would make it eight in a row at home.

Meanwhile, as long as Illinois running back Chase Brown — the country's leading rusher — is healthy, the Michigan defenders will have to keep him under control.

As always, the key for Michigan is to stay focused on the task at hand without looking ahead to next week.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Dana Wakiji.

Illinois at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: ABC/97.1 FM

▶ Line: Michigan by 17

▶ Records: Illinois 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten); No. 3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 71-23-2 (Last game: October 12, 2019 — Michigan 42, (at) Illinois 25)