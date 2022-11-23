John Beilein turns doubt into prosperity on path to college basketball Hall of Fame

Back when John Beilein began teaching and coaching basketball at New York’s Newfane High School in the 1970s, he remembers one of the questions his longtime wife Kathleen posed on their first date.

“She (asked), ‘What do you want to do?’” Beilein recalled. “I’m very confident of myself — but I’m a high school coach — and I said, ‘You’re going to see me on TV in one of those plaid sports coats that Dean Smith wears and I’m going to be a Division I coach.’”

Turns out, Beilein sold himself short. Following a career that started at the junior varsity level, ended in the NBA and spanned four decades, Michigan’s all-time winningest coach was among the nine newest members inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend.

Beilein won everywhere he went at the college level and built winning teams at each stop along the way. He racked up 829 collegiate wins, received numerous coach of the year honors and had 20-win seasons at four different levels — junior college, Division III, Division II and Division I.

As he climbed each rung of the coaching ladder — from Erie Community College to Nazareth (Division III) to Le Moyne (Division II) to Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, and Michigan (Division I) — he had to overcome a similar obstacle: Doubt.

“Every time there were these moments — Are we really going to make it?” Beilein said. “Kathleen and I bought and sold nine houses, moved seven times. Every one of our (four) children graduated from different high school in a different state.

“You always doubt it, but when you move around to programs you know you have a family. You’ve got to make it. There’s no other way than to make it, so you grind away and do the best you can to get it done. I think that doubt actually helps you to prosperity later on.”

For example, Beilein remembers when the preseason poll came out heading into his fourth year at Michigan and the Wolverines were picked to finish last in the Big Ten. He called it one of those times where he thought things were “going the other way” and he might end up getting fired.

But he always found a way to turn things around, particularly during his 12-year run in Ann Arbor where he revived a stagnant program and helped transform the Wolverines into a perennial contender.

“I wanted to be a Division I coach whose team was nationally ranked. That was the goal,” Beilein said. “Each time there was so many of those moments that you're sitting there, you get the USA Today and you see your team is nationally ranked. … But it wasn't until then I realized, OK, we want more.”

As he rose through the ranks, Beilein learned the “survival” it took to make it. In junior college, he’d drive the team to games in a van. In Division III, he’d help his players find apartments. In Division II, his team would go to Ponderosa after a win and straight home after a loss.

Along the way, some things didn’t change, like his attention to detail and focus on fundamentals. But at Michigan, Beilein stressed the importance of player development and a “growth mindset.” From 2013-19, it cultivated in a stretch of success not many other programs could match.

“When you have the right culture, it’s like an immune system,” said Beilein, who also entered the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in September. “You’ll have ups and downs in a season, but you still stay healthy.

“Once we got that established, we didn’t look back.”

Two Big Ten regular-season titles, two conference tournament titles, two national title game appearances and 278 Michigan wins later, Beilein found himself back in front of the cameras — being enshrined in the Class of 2022 alongside fellow coaches Jim Calhoun, Lon Kruger, and Roy Williams.

“There was a plan, but that wasn't the plan that you would have the opportunity to coach at every level,” Beilein said. “It's just like get here at Newfane High School and do a great job and maybe you can get to a college job someday. Then all of a sudden it was, ‘OK, if we can do a good job, maybe somebody else will be interested in me.’

“It was just amazing how it would go along the way … and that we could hold it together that long.”

