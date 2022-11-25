Michigan football lands commitment from Breeon Ishmail, 3-star Cincinnati linebacker

Michigan added three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton to the 2023 class.

Ishmail announced his commitment Friday, choosing Michigan over offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others.

He transferred to Princeton from Hamilton (Ohio) High before his senior season. Ishmail switvher from receiver to outside linebacker and had 64 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Michigan now has 17 commitments to the 2023 class.