Live updates: Michigan football at Ohio State

The Game. It's what Michigan fans have been waiting for all season long. Now we're finally going to see what this team is truly made of against arch rival Ohio State.

These two teams are very similar. Both have played pretty light schedules and have struggled against a couple of teams they should have blown out. Neither have looked like world beaters this season.

This one is for all the marbles. Winner advances to Indy for a chance at both the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth. Heck, both of these teams might get there anyway. Either way, this is shaping up to be yet another classic game in this rivalry.

Following along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan at Ohio State

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

▶ TV/radio: FOX/950 AM

▶ Line: Ohio State by 9

▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27)