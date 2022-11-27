Michigan-Ohio State game sets record for FOX Sports viewers

The Detroit News

Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten title game and perhaps took control of its bitter rivalry with Ohio State with a 45-23 humbling of the Buckeyes.

And, plenty of people tuned in to watch.

FOX Sports on Sunday said the Michigan-Ohio State game was its most watched college football game ever with 17 million viewers, and the most watched game on any network since 2011.

According to FOX Sports, the showdown drew a 3% increase from last season's clash, and peaked at 19.6 million viewers.

Michigan will play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis, in a game also to be televised on FOX.