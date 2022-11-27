Michigan football lands 2024 commitment from 4-star offensive lineman

Michigan has landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton out of Avon (Ohio) High.

Hamilton attended the Michigan-Ohio State game on Saturday in Columbus and announced his commitment to the 2024 class on Sunday.

He is the No. 8 offensive tackle nationally according to 247Sports and No. 170 prospect overall. Hamilton, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, is the third commit to Michigan’s 2024 class.